Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $55.66 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 229,964 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,368,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $165.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

