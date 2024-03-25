Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,813 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $73,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $43.58. 3,355,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,177,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

