Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,883 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 2.20% of RXO worth $59,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 65.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of RXO by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 403,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 243,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RXO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RXO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXO Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.74. 146,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.