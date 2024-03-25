Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,208 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $29,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.36. 553,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,332 shares of company stock worth $4,671,607. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

