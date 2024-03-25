Dorman Products’ (DORM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of DORM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.90. 17,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,267. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $96.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

