Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.96 and a 1-year high of C$8.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

