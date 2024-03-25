Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 431,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,334,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $584.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2,833.8% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,747 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,081.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 577,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 344,055 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

