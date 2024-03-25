Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00.

IRON has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of IRON opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after buying an additional 480,082 shares in the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

