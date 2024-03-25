Direct Line Insurance Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. 4,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
