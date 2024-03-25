DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.60.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $39.30 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,933.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $21,881,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DigitalOcean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

