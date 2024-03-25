DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

DKS traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $224.72. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,326 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,366,000 after buying an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

