Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $215.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $197.21 and last traded at $196.81, with a volume of 70873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.70.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.