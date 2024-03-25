Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.70 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $121.84 and a 12 month high of $195.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,396. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.