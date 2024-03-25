Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

Diaceutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DXRX stock opened at GBX 105.85 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 7.99. Diaceutics has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a market capitalization of £89.63 million, a PE ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diaceutics

In other news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,228.36 ($42,302.18). Company insiders own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

