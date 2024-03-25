Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.39

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 1074442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

