Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.65 and last traded at $114.53. 2,077,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,770,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

