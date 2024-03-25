Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down to $60.94

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $58.64. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 292,493 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 235,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.