Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.