Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.38. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 505,203 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $647.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,367,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852,790 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 788,425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 692,120 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

