D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 409,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 347,052 shares.The stock last traded at $1.58 and had previously closed at $1.77.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $534.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 530,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

