Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.52. 302,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,920. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

