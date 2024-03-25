Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

