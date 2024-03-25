CT UK High Income (LON:CHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.66 Per Share

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from CT UK High Income’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CHI stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 82 ($1.04). 136,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.13. CT UK High Income has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £68.32 million, a PE ratio of 933.33 and a beta of 0.70.

In other CT UK High Income news, insider Helen Galbraith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,236.32). Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

