Crypterium Market Cap Tops $6.11 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $140,500.99 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,797,436 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

