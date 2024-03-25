Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Insider Acquires £9,903.88 in Stock

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ellingham acquired 31,948 shares of Crown Place VCT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £9,903.88 ($12,608.38).

Crown Place VCT Price Performance

Shares of CRWN stock remained flat at GBX 28.90 ($0.37) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,313. The company has a market cap of £81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,890.00 and a beta of 0.09. Crown Place VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 28.20 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.38.

Crown Place VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Crown Place VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

