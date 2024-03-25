Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $21.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRN stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $641.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

