Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.68

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 297279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

