Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.26 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $19.26 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00083814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00024676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

