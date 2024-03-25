Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at KeyCorp

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $141.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,646,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Crocs by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,635,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

