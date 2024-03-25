Cowen Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $21.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KGI Securities increased their price target on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,522 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

