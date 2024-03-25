Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Head to Head Analysis

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 10.33% 1.81% 1.09% Bimini Capital Management -31.83% -33.43% -3.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Bimini Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $802.87 million 4.36 $82.96 million $0.55 41.85 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.73 -$3.98 million ($0.39) -2.54

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cousins Properties and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 2 1 4 0 2.29 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $23.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Bimini Capital Management on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

