CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CXW

CoreCivic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CXW stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,721,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 641,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.