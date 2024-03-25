Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

CTS stock opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -566.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$50,895.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

