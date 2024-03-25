Contrasting MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 0 5 0 2.67 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.45%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than The9.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MediaAlpha and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $388.15 million 3.39 -$40.42 million ($0.89) -22.58 The9 $171.66 million 0.15 -$141.34 million N/A N/A

MediaAlpha has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -10.41% N/A -27.85% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats The9 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

