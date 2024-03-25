Contrasting CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of CSX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Guangshen Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CSX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSX and Guangshen Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX 25.35% 30.52% 8.90% Guangshen Railway N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSX 0 3 14 0 2.82 Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CSX and Guangshen Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CSX currently has a consensus price target of $36.24, suggesting a potential downside of 2.98%. Given CSX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSX is more favorable than Guangshen Railway.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSX and Guangshen Railway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX $14.66 billion 4.99 $3.72 billion $1.84 20.30 Guangshen Railway N/A N/A N/A $0.13 1.61

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway. Guangshen Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSX beats Guangshen Railway on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, the company provides intermodal services through a network of approximately 30 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers; and drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments. It serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products, such as plastics and ethanol from rail to trucks. The company operates approximately 20,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 26 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 3,500 locomotives. It serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. The company's freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargos, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargos. It also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, the company is involved in the train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, it offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

