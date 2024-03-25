Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

STZ traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.29. The company had a trading volume of 166,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.03. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

