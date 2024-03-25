Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after acquiring an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $112.42. 775,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,438. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.