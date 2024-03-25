Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Upstart by 65.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,820 shares of company stock worth $488,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $26.36. 1,301,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,700,463. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

