Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $787,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

COF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,865. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

