Connective Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 4.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 62,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.13. 22,146,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,775,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

