Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,278,420. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

