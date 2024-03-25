Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.84

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 567232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Compass Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3373 per share. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

