Comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 7 12 0 2.63 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $181.63, suggesting a potential downside of 7.01%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and First National of Nebraska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $239.43 billion 2.34 $49.55 billion $16.22 12.01 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20.70% 17.80% 1.33% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats First National of Nebraska on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt market capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small and midsized companies, local governments, nonprofit clients, and large corporations, as well as investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, estate planning, lending, deposits, and investment management products to high net worth clients. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

