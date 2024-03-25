Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.30.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $276.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,406 shares of company stock worth $129,339,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

