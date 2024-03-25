Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $300.42 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $300.42 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

