Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. 83,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,759. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

