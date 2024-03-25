Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. 175,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,258. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
