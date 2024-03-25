Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.06. 194,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,250,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COGT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $602.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 397,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

