Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

CLPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,736. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 304,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 119,559 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Stories

