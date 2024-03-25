Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 792,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,293,270 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,400,588 shares of company stock valued at $277,607,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

